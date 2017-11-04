3rd annual One Stop Shopping for CMHA York and South Simcoe
This is the 3rd annual One Stop Shopping for CMHA York and South Simcoe- all in support of Youth Mental Health.
For a $2 entrance fee (ages 16+) you can do the following:
The first 100 guests will receive a bag filled with lots of wonderful goodies!
Please bring donations for the 360kids_york – they are in need of:
Shampoo, conditioner, underwear, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, mouthwash, body wash, socks, hair brushes, razors, shaving cream, and deodorant.
– Shop from over 40 vendors
– Bid on a number of silent auction items
– Henna Artist
– Womens Pampering Area – which includes makeup sessions, Haircutting/styling (or just styling), massages, manicures, psychic readings and photography.
Women’s area costs are the following – tickets can purchased online at: http://www.yorkscene.com/tc-events/oss-supporting-youth-mental-health/
$20 for 1 service
$30 for 2 services (a savings of $10)
$40 for 3 services (a savings of $20)
$50 for 4 services (a savings of $30)
Please invite all your friends, the more, the merrier and the more we can raise for a great cause
For more information about this show and why I’m doing my Mental Health fundraising – please visit www.judybrunton.ca
For more information about CMHA York and South Simcoe – please visithttp://www.cmha-yr.on.ca/
Newmarket Community Centre – 200 Doug Duncan Drive
November 4th, 2017 10am-2pm