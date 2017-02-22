Coldest Night of the Year Coming, Despite Milder Weather
Annual Youth Haven Fundraiser Still In Need
While it has been warmer than usual lately, the weather man says the mercury will fall back to below freezing temperatures by this weekend. Fitting, as this Saturday is Youth Haven Barrie‘s Coldest Night of The Year…
That’s Youth Haven’s Executive Director, Nathan Sykes who says you don’t realize how cold it really gets at night.
The 3rd annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser hopes to raise $75,000, but at the time of this posting, were over 45 grand shy of that goal. The shelter is marking its 30th year and is busier than ever; 300 youth 16 to 24 went to Youth Haven last year, and when they ran out of beds, kids slept on couches.