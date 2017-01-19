MISSING: Second Orillia Teen

OPP are looking for a second teenage girl reported missing early this morning in Orillia. We’ve been reporting the disappearance of 15 year old Savannah Simcoe, who was seen at one o’clock this morning getting into a black pick-up truck on Mississauga Street across from the LCBO. Prior to that, OPP say she had been in the company of 17 year old Brianna Martin and an unknown male at 25 Colborne Street East. Brianna also listed as missing, though it’s not clear if she got into the pick-up truck with Savannah. Brianna is described as:

5′ 11″

slim build

brown eyes with bleached blond hair with dark roots, pulled back in a bun

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).