Health Unit Declares Widespread Flu Activity
Hospitals Over Capacity with Flu Spike
Dr. Tyberg went on to explain this year’s unusual spike in flu cases.
The hospital is currently over capacity, with extra staff and beds being brought in. The Health Unit says the best way to protect yourself is to get the whole family vaccinated annually against the flu. Frequent hand washing, staying home and avoiding others while ill, and getting a good night’s sleep and healthy eating will also help protect against the disease. Call your doctor or health care provider if:
- you don’t start to feel better after a few days
- your symptoms get worse
- you have medical conditions and develop flu symptoms
You can also call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 to talk to a registered nurse 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. More information about influenza is available on the health unit’s website or by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1- 877-721-7520 weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.