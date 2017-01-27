The forecast is calling for snow this weekend which is great news for skiers and snowboarders throughout our part of Central Ontario and the weekend starts with the 30th annual Mash Bash Friday at Snow Valley Barrie.

For 30 years, Snow Valley gets turned into a giant M*A*S*H unit with the help of some of the military personnel from Base Borden. Originally inspired by the 70’s television show, the day features some great, fun events, like the bedpan races down the ski hills, snow golf, a grenade launch, obstacle courses and lot’s of other fun events and of course a day full of skiing and snowboarding. There’s live music, clowns, face painting and a ton of activities throughout the day.

Tickets are just $20 to enjoy all of the events and include your lift tickets ($10 for Anytime or Almost Anytime Pass Holders) plus, all proceeds from the admission this day are donated to some of the great work they do at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Unit. This year, proceeds will support child and youth mental health services. Over the years, this event has raised more than $500,000 in support of quality healthcare for the residents of our area.