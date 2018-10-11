3 More Free(ish) Things To Do… In the Snow

Hello again everyone! I’m back at it again trying to make life cheaper, but still fun for you this winter! I’ve done a few of these over the summer, outlining some trails and hiking areas that are completely free.

With the cold weather moving in far too fast for my liking I think we have to start planning our days for the winter! So here’s 3 free things to do while you freeze your buns off.

3: Bruce Trail

The Big Bruce, is my nickname for it. Runs a massive length of 890KM of main trail and over 400KM of side trail. If you can’t find a spot along this beautiful place that you enjoy. I’ve got no help for you there!

2: Boyne River Valley

This is a repeat for sure! Off highway 10, just past 89. There is a beautiful valley that’s host to a tributary river called the Boyne. While this one is definitely for more experience hikers, the challenge is absolutely worthwhile. You’ll find yourself in a massive canyon at one point with cliffs above your head and if you go deep enough, you’ll lose yourself in nature!

1: Ice Skating @ Arrowhead Provincial Park

Some of these cost, some of these don’t! This one might be a bit of gas, however the experience is like no other! If you’d rather a less busy skate here’s a link to a bunch of Ice Skating Trails in Muskoka!