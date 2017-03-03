Listen Live

3 Crazy Appraisals

This is why you never throw things away

By Uncategorized, Videos, Weird and Wonderful

Every now and then my wife asks me to clean out the junk door in the kitchen… She always has to check my work to make sure I threw away enough stuff, which I rarely do. Mostly because I’ve seen enough Antiques Roadshow to know the most random things can be worth a ton of cash if you just hold on to them.

I’m not saying there’s a Rolex in my junk door, but there’s a reason I’ve hidden all my baseball cards safely out of her reach. On that note check out these three surprisingly high appraisals!

 

