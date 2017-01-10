3 Cozy Cocktails to warm up your Snow Day

Didn’t make it into the office today due to the nasty snowy weather? That’s okay, why don’t you warm up with one of these warm boozy beverages! These toasty drinks are easy to throw together, most contain things you already have in the liquor cabinet and can make even the worst snow day more tolerable.

Cinnamon Chocolate Wine Latte:

1 part whole milk

1 part chocolate wine (i.e. ChocolatRouge Wine)

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Whipped cream (optional)

In a small sauce pan, heat milk on medium high heat until steaming hot. Pour into coffee mug or desired glass. Add chocolate wine and pinch cinnamon to the milk and stir. Top with whipped cream and sprinkling of cinnamon, if desired. Enjoy!

Bailey’s Chai Latte:

2 ounces Baileys® Original or Homemade Irish Cream

1/2 ounce vanilla flavored vodka

6 ounces hot chai tea (use 2 teabags for a spicier taste)

Combine Irish Cream and vanilla vodka to a mug

Top with hot chai tea

Garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon

Warm Apple Pie Sipper:

2 OZ Apple Liquor

Warm apple cider

Whipped cream

Cinnamon stick for garnish

Pour the Apple Liquor into heat resistant glass or mug.

Fill the glass with warm apple cider.

Top with whipped cream and grate a touch of cinnamon on the top, placing the remaining cinnamon stick in the glass.