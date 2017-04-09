Monday, September 4th, Canadian Tire Barrie presents: the 2nd annual Jumpstart charity event and hockey game! See the Barrie Colts take on the Owen Sound Attack, and don’t miss the HUGE Parking Lot Pre-Game Party featuring: Top Shot Hockey, Shooting gallery, football toss, face painting and more plus tons of prizes and giveaways! Get your tickets for the pre-game party AND the game on sale NOW for only $11.50 and all proceeds go to Jumpstart in Simcoe County!