2nd Annual Cottage CountryCon Day 2

Join ROCK 95 at the Orillia Sports Complex Rotary Place for the 2nd Annual Cottage CountryCon! Featuring: Celebrities, comic guests, artists, door prizes, vendors, cosplay contest, dungeons & dragons tournament, sessions and panels, geek speed dating, live cosplay wrestling and MORE! Meet Butch Patrick and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake! Plus, famous TV cars like General Lee, KITT, The Bandit and Optimus Prime! Cottage Country Con: For more information and tickets click here. Proudly supported by ROCK 95!