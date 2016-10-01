The snowy long range forecast sounds perfect to snowmobile enthusiasts and this weekend many will be meeting at the Toronto International Centre for the 30th annual Snowmobile, ATV and Powersports Show.

You can see the latest snowmobile and ATV models and industry innovations, antiques and classics, browse the displays, talk to manufacture reps, pick up some great deals on gear and new and used machines of all kinds.

Thre’s a ton of display, secial ehibits and shows like the Team Empire Motorcycle Stunt Show live inside Hall 4. Plus, one of the highlights of the show is the giant Freestyle Event featuring electrifying snowmobile and ATV jumping, flips and tons more. X-Game gold medalist and one of the worlds best snowmobile jumper Heath Frisby will be at the show thrilling the crowds with his high flying jumps and snowmobile backflips.

The show runs this weekend Friday to Sunday at the International Centre. For more info on the show, click here.