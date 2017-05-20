2267 Gimby Crescent

Saturday May 20th

Do you have a son or daughter moving into their first apartment? I have a dresser, 2 bedside tables, desk, coffee table, end tables, decorative pillows, microwave, laundry hamper, clothes drying racks, bedding, cork boards, a coat tree, light bulbs, a shoe rack and room size garbage cans. I also have hundreds of binders/folders for school/organizing, tons of kitchen gadgets (including a bread maker), humidifier, exercise equipment, teaching supplies, beauty products, insulation, stuffed animals, lots of baskets, a BBQ and books galore (all genres). And even though it is May I have some Tough Duck insulated overalls that are great when snow blowing next winter. And you never know what else I found in the next couple of days.