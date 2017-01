Date: Saturday, March 4, 2017

Timing: Departure from Jarratt Hall at 10 am

Event location: Jarratt Hall on Horseshoe Valley Road

20TH ANNUAL SNOWMOBILE RIDE FOR LITERACY, 100 km ride from Jarratt Hall. Hot chili lunch on return. PRIZES for collecting pledges!! Money raised supports adult upgrading programs at the Orillia and District Literacy Council. Minimum $25 in pledges and OFSC trail permit required. Contact 705-327-1253 to register. Website www.odlc.ca