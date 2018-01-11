2018 Vans Hi-Standard Snow Series Hits Mount St. Louis Saturday!

The Vans Hi-Standard Series returns to Mount St. Louis Moonstone Ski and Snowboard Resort this weekend!

This exciting international snowboarding spectacle is an all-ages contest that invites talented snowboarders to showcase true style and expression in an exciting open-jam format. With five stops in Canada, a new stop in Switzerland and a grand finale in California, the Vans Hi-Standard global series is touring through the US, Canada, Switzerland, Korea, and France.

The inclusive snowboard jam features an original big air jam format where riders are judged by individual style only, with no rotations over 720 permitted. For the grand finale, Vans is bringing in a new, non-traditional feature into the fold by creating a unique custom-spec course, where riders are encouraged to push the boundaries of their creative expression.

The tour kicks off this Saturdayat Mount St. Louis Moonstone. Riders of all ages and levels will compete in a unique exhibition of style.There’s free registration, lift tickets and food, the Hi-Standard Series will award over $50K in cash and prizes and challenge riders to push their imaginations with innovative tricks. The “Van Doren Rail Best Trick” will grant cash on the spot for the most creative maneuvers while Vans rewards the “Most Improved Rider,” “Worst Bail,” and names a deserving MVP on each stop of the tour. Vans members will be handing out $5 bills to those who land stylist tricks. Cash prizes will be awarded until the allotted amount per age category is reached. For more info visit Vans.com/HiStandardSeries.

Here is the event schedule for Saturday:

8:30 am – 9:30 am Registration

10:00 am – 10:30 am Free practice for all categories

11:00 am – 11:45 am Paid session – 15 and under and 30+

11:45 am to 12:30 pm Paid session – 16+

12:30 pm to 1:15 pm Lunch and course maintenance

1:15 pm – 2:00 pm Paid session – 15 and under

2:00 pm to 2:45 pm Paid session – 16+

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Van Doren Rail Best Trick

4:15 pm Awards ceremony

Here’s a look back at the 2017 Vans Hi-Standard Series tour: