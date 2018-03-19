2018 IMBA Winter Training Clinics

Is cabin fever setting in at your house? Do the kids dream of summer and late nights playing ball? IMBA Winter Clinics are the answer!

This year the IMBA will be running 4 different clinics including:

Getting Started With Baseball

Open for 4-6 year olds just getting started with the game. Tuesday nights 6-7:30 starting Feb 13.

Winter Baseball Clinic (2 age groups)

7-9 year olds who have at least 1-2 years experience playing baseball (house league level).

10-13 year olds who have at least 1-2 years experience playing baseball (house league level).

Thursday nights 6:30 – 8:30

Pitching and Catching Clinic

This dedicated 6-week clinic will focus on teaching and improving players fundamental skills in pitching or catching. Clinic is open to 10-16 year olds.

Starts March 19th 6:30-8:30

For more details and to register visit http://innisfilbaseball.com