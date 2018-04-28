2018 Barrie Music Festival Rosebowl

If you ever wondered what kind of shape the future of music might be in years from now, you just need to check out what happens each year at the annual Barrie Music Festival to know that things are going to be OK.

The young musical talent in our local area is outstanding. When you see the musical heights kids as young as 9, 10, or 11 years old and up can reach, you realize the future of music is in very good hands.

The Barrie Music Festival held their Junior/Senior Rosebowl Competitions and Awards Ceremonies on Friday night at Grace United Church, and while there could only be one overall winner in each of the categories, the talent of the finalists is truly remarkable. These young musicians already have very bright musical future’s ahead of them and many are just in their young to mid-teens.

In the end the Senior Rose Bowl winner was Evelyn Liang, Piano, the Junior winner was Wesley Wu, Piano.

Congratulations to all of the competitors who took part, all of the award winners and also to all of the organizers that make this great event happen each year.