2017 Oscar Winners

All The Major Winners From Hollywood's Biggest Night

Entertainment

After the most baffling ending in the history of the Oscars, last night will surely be go down as one of the most memorable award shows ever televised. Beyond that utter debacle, here are all the big winners from last night.

Best Picture
Moonlight (not La La Land)

Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Actress
Emma Stone

Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences

Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea

Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight

Foreign Language Film
The Salesman

Animated Feature
Zootopia

Production design
La La Land

Cinematography
La La Land

Sound Mixing
Hacksaw Ridge

Original Score
La La Land

Original Song
“City of Stars” – La La Land

Sound Editing
Arrival

Costume Design
Fantastic Beasts

Documentary Feature
OJ: Made in America

Documentary Short
The White Helmets

Film Editing
Hacksaw Ridge

Makeup and Hairstyling
Suicide Squad

Animated Short
Piper

Live Action Short
Sing

Visual Effects
The Jungle Book

