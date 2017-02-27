2017 Oscar Winners
All The Major Winners From Hollywood's Biggest Night
After the most baffling ending in the history of the Oscars, last night will surely be go down as one of the most memorable award shows ever televised. Beyond that utter debacle, here are all the big winners from last night.
Best Picture
Moonlight (not La La Land)
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Actress
Emma Stone
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea
Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight
Foreign Language Film
The Salesman
Animated Feature
Zootopia
Production design
La La Land
Cinematography
La La Land
Sound Mixing
Hacksaw Ridge
Original Score
La La Land
Original Song
“City of Stars” – La La Land
Sound Editing
Arrival
Costume Design
Fantastic Beasts
Documentary Feature
OJ: Made in America
Documentary Short
The White Helmets
Film Editing
Hacksaw Ridge
Makeup and Hairstyling
Suicide Squad
Animated Short
Piper
Live Action Short
Sing
Visual Effects
The Jungle Book