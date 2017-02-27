2017 Oscar Winners

After the most baffling ending in the history of the Oscars, last night will surely be go down as one of the most memorable award shows ever televised. Beyond that utter debacle, here are all the big winners from last night.

Best Picture

Moonlight (not La La Land)

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Actress

Emma Stone

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Original Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea

Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight

Foreign Language Film

The Salesman

Animated Feature

Zootopia

Production design

La La Land

Cinematography

La La Land

Sound Mixing

Hacksaw Ridge

Original Score

La La Land

Original Song

“City of Stars” – La La Land

Sound Editing

Arrival

Costume Design

Fantastic Beasts

Documentary Feature

OJ: Made in America

Documentary Short

The White Helmets

Film Editing

Hacksaw Ridge

Makeup and Hairstyling

Suicide Squad

Animated Short

Piper

Live Action Short

Sing

Visual Effects

The Jungle Book