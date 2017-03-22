Listen Live

2017 Lollapalooza Lineup Announced

Arcade Fire, Muse and The Killers are among the headliners

By Music

Lollapalooza has revealed its lineup for the music festival set for Chicago’s Grant Park on August 3rd-6th. Arcade Fire, Muse, Chance the Rapper, and The Killers have been named headliners.

They will be joined by the likes of Lorde, Run the Jewels, The xx, Mac DeMarco, Cage the Elephant, Alt-J, and many, many more. Have a look at the complete lineup below.

Four-day tickets for the festival sold out Tuesday in less than two and a half hours. Single-day tickets will go on sale Wednesday.

Related posts

What To Expect On Record Store Day

Queen Monopoly is Coming in May!

Bob Dylan Announces Summer Tour Dates

Five Facts About the Late Great Legendary Chuck Berry

New Rock Hour – March 19, 2017

The History of Rock

After All the Drama, One Former Pearl Jam Drummer Won’t be Attending the Rock Hall Induction

WATCH: Pearl Jam’s MTV Unplugged Special Was 25 Years Ago Today

LISTEN: Weezer Share New Single ‘Feels Like Summer’