2017 Lollapalooza Lineup Announced

Lollapalooza has revealed its lineup for the music festival set for Chicago’s Grant Park on August 3rd-6th. Arcade Fire, Muse, Chance the Rapper, and The Killers have been named headliners.

They will be joined by the likes of Lorde, Run the Jewels, The xx, Mac DeMarco, Cage the Elephant, Alt-J, and many, many more. Have a look at the complete lineup below.

Four-day tickets for the festival sold out Tuesday in less than two and a half hours. Single-day tickets will go on sale Wednesday.