2017 Juno Nominations Announced

The nominees for the 2017 Juno Awards were announced Tuesday morning. Drake, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes had the most nominations, earning five each. Alessia Cara has been nominated four times.

Gord Downie also received four nominations, he got the nod both with The Tragically Hip and solo, for his Secret Path project. Leonard Cohen also received a nod in the Adult Alternative Album of the Year category for You Want It Darker.

Michael Buble was originally scheduled to host the show that will air live on CTV from Ottawa April 2nd, but it is unclear if that will happen due to his son’s cancer diagnosis last fall.

Album of the Year

Encore Un Soir- Céline Dion

Views- Drake

You Want It Darker- Leonard Cohen

Illuminate- Shawn Mendes

Starboy- The Weeknd

Single of the Year

Wild Things- Alessia Cara

One Dance- Drake

Treat You Better- Shawn Mendes

Spirits- The Strumbellas

Starboy- The Weeknd

Group of the Year

Arkells

Billy Talent

Tegan and Sara

The Strumbellas

The Tragically Hip

Artist

Alessia Cara

Drake

Leonard Cohen

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Breakthrough Artist

Andy Shauf

Jazz Cartier

Kaytranada

Ruth B

Tory Lanez

Fan’s Choice

Alessa Cara

Belly

Drake

Hedley

Justin Bieber

Ruth B.

Shawn Mendes

The Strumbellas

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez

Here’s the FULL LIST of nominees.