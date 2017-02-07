2017 Juno Nominations Announced
The Juno Awards Take Place In Ottawa On April 2nd
The nominees for the 2017 Juno Awards were announced Tuesday morning. Drake, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes had the most nominations, earning five each. Alessia Cara has been nominated four times.
Gord Downie also received four nominations, he got the nod both with The Tragically Hip and solo, for his Secret Path project. Leonard Cohen also received a nod in the Adult Alternative Album of the Year category for You Want It Darker.
Michael Buble was originally scheduled to host the show that will air live on CTV from Ottawa April 2nd, but it is unclear if that will happen due to his son’s cancer diagnosis last fall.
Album of the Year
Encore Un Soir- Céline Dion
Views- Drake
You Want It Darker- Leonard Cohen
Illuminate- Shawn Mendes
Starboy- The Weeknd
Single of the Year
Wild Things- Alessia Cara
One Dance- Drake
Treat You Better- Shawn Mendes
Spirits- The Strumbellas
Starboy- The Weeknd
Group of the Year
Arkells
Billy Talent
Tegan and Sara
The Strumbellas
The Tragically Hip
Artist
Alessia Cara
Drake
Leonard Cohen
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Breakthrough Artist
Andy Shauf
Jazz Cartier
Kaytranada
Ruth B
Tory Lanez
Fan’s Choice
Alessa Cara
Belly
Drake
Hedley
Justin Bieber
Ruth B.
Shawn Mendes
The Strumbellas
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
Here’s the FULL LIST of nominees.