Join us at 4 Berkar St. in Angus when we flip the switch at 6:00pm for this year’s annual light show. There will be cake, hot chocolate and cookies! This year will be even bigger and brighter as we have some new additions, and of course Santa will also be stopping by! This year we are accepting cash donations in support of the Borden Family Resource Centre.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2389417377950877/?ti=as‚Äč