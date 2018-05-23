2 Technologies that Freak Me Out!

Maybe it’s because I don’t know enough about them but this stuff.. just freaks me right out.

2: Self Driving Cars

This is self explanatory however.. There’s been only like 1 or 2 accidents recorded with self driving vehicles since there invention and introduction to the road in 2009. That’s pretty good numbers considering there has been more accidents in front of my house.

1: Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)

Especially with all these in home voice systems coming out, this is the one that really gets to me. my fear is if we start messing with A.I. that can learn, think, communicate and act upon those thoughts.. It could get scary.

Think of this small quote Elon Musk said, “AI Doesn’t have to be evil to destroy humanity. If A.I. has a goal, and humanity just happens to be in the way it will destroy humanity as a matter of course, without even thinking about it. It’s just like if we’re building a road, and an ant hill happens to be in the way, we don’t hate ants, we’re just building a road. So Goodbye ant hill.”