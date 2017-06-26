Listen Live

2 Men Pull A Fast One At Home Hardware – Wanted For Fraud

Bradford Hardware Store Victim Of Fraud

Police want to talk to these two men, after they allegedly ripped off Home Hardware in Bradford during a transaction. Seems the pair brought a number of faucets to the register to purchase, using eight-hundred dollars cash. During the transaction, one man used slight of hand to pocket some of the money. One of the pair returned a half hour later to return all the faucets, leaving the store out four-hundred dollars. South Simcoe Police say they are both under investigation for fraud under 5000$. Anyone with any information is asked to asked to call 905-775-3311 extension 1409 or email ranjit.sandhu@southsimcoepolice.ca

