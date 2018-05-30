1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament in support of The Barrie Food Bank

Register for our first annual golf tournament and help us support the Barrie Food Bank.

The Barrie Food Bank provides temporary food relief to those in need and guides them along the road to self-sufficiency.

Cost: $125 per player/$500 per foursome plus a donation to the Food Bank

Location: Bear Creek Golf Club

8545 County Road 56, Utopia, ON

BBQ Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Shotgun Start: 12:30 p.m. (scramble format)

Dinner: Roast beef dinner and silent auction

Please register by Wednesday, May 16, 2018.