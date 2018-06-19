Listen Live

18-Month-Long Garage Sale Still Going in Cleveland

Most people wouldn't last 4 hours...let alone 18 months

By Funny, Morning Show

Six hours is long enough to sit outside and haggle over 25 cents for your old junk, imagine doing it for 18 months. One woman has been operating an illegal garage sale for over a year now and her neighbours are beyond frustrated.

She has apparently been issued multiple violations for the garage sale, which has been ongoing since 2016. There are also two warrants out for her arrest, which come with a $6,000 bond because she failed to appear in court.

[via News5Cleveland]

