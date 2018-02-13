Listen Live

17-Year-Old USA Athlete Is Late For His Event Because He Slept In

His Mom Knew This Would Happen

By Funny

Red Gerald was woken up by his teammate, he couldn’t find his jacket, had to borrow one and ended up winning the first Gold Medal for the US at the Winter Games

Gerard then shouted ‘holy f*ck’ on live TV when he saw that his three snowboarding runs had reached a combined score of 87.16, putting him in the first place. Gerard is the second American in a row to win the event, which made its Olympic debut four years ago.

Everyone but his mom was surprised by this

