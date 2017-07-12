15th Annual Cruise for Kids ~ Seasons Centre for Grieving Children





Ride will start and end at the Barrie Legion 410 St. Vincent Street Barrie

Registration open at 8:00 AM, first ride out at 10:00 AM

$30.00 per rider, $20.00 per passenger.

Raise $50.00 per person and ride free

Sponsor sheets at www.scrc328barrie.com

Looking for ways to help?

We are looking for Silent auction items for the Southern Cruisers 15th Cruise For Kids ride August 12th! Sponsor a rider, volunteer or join the ride at the Barrie Legion.

Contact Cathie at cathie@grievingchildren.com

Donate Today!http://www.grievingchildren.com/donate-2-2/