Listen Live

15,000 Dominoes Fall Perfectly

Yes, 15,000!!!

By Uncategorized, Videos, Weird and Wonderful

Everyone goes down a Youtube rabbit hole every now and again… Today I went deep watching videos of insane amounts of domino’s toppling. There’s just something so strangely satisfying about it. A combination of steady hands and patience, neither of which I possess. Fair warning though! If you go searching these video’s you should know that a lot of attempts fail, and it’s very disappointing when they do… So I’ll spare you the trouble! Check out this gem below…

 

Related posts

The Future is Now!!

Huronia Museum

WATCH: New Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Released

He May be Country, But he May be onto Something…

#NoGoodWay To Use The ‘R’ Word

U2 Being Sued for Allegedly Stealing 1991’s ‘The Fly’

5 Totally Adult Things to Decorate Your Apartment with

Netflix: What to Look Forward to in March

WATCH: Jon Stewart Crashes The Late Show To Call Out The Media