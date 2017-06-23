$150 to automate fetch with your dog?

You might spend $150 on a great night out with your significant other or on a new pair of shoes. But would you spend that same $150 to automate a game of fetch with your dog?

Automatic ball launchers have been on the market for a few years, but have been gaining popularity. You might think you can save the money and just play fetch with your dog without it but the reviews from Amazon (and from dogs themselves) has been quite positive.

Amazon Canada offers several different automatic dog ball launchers starting at around $150. Would you spend that money to have a gadget that plays fetch with your dog?

CC Image Courtesy of Maja Dumat via Flickr