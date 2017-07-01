Craig Ross hosts a six-hour Rock 95 Special: “150 Reasons Why Canada Rocks” today. We have collected all 150 reasons in one convenient location! Did Craig miss any? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.

Hockey

Wayne Gretzky

Henderson Has Scored For Canada

Tom Cochrane

Stomping Tom Conners

Lacrosse

Basketball

CFL

Back to Back World Series

Jock Cup

Nickelback

Loverboy

Calgary Stampede

Big Sugar

Maple Syrup

Coffee Crisp

Crispy Crunch

Caramilk

Aero

Peanut Butter

Nanaimo Bars

Butter Tarts

April Wine

Sloan

Paper

Kerosine

Telephone

Guess Who

Bachman Turner Overdive

Readers Digest

Paint Rollers

Garbage Bags

The Pacemaker

Terry Fox

The Band

Blue Rodeo

Buckleys Cough Syrup

5 Pin Bowling

Bowling For Dollars

The Electric Lightbulb

Whoopie Cushion

The Pursuit Of Happiness

Our Lady Peace

Bob And Doug McKenzie

SCTV

Jim Carey

Mike Myers

Howie Mandel

Leslie Neilson

Dan Akroyd

Martin Short

Eugene Levy

John Candy

Trailer Park Boys

Rush

Superman

Winnie The Pooh

Wolverine

Deadpool

The Cross Dressing Luberjack

Steppenwolf

Christopher Plummer

The Sutherlands

William Shatner

Michael J Fox

Rachael McAdams

Seth Rogan

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Gosling

Strange Brew

Meatballs

Porky’s

Bryan Adams

Neil Young

CN Tower

Niagara Falls

Canada’s Wonderland

Whistler

Canadian Rockies

Old Quebec

Sam Roberts

David Wilcox

Ice Wine

Trivia Pursuit

The Snowmobile

The Snowblower

IMAX

The Wonderbra

Barenaked Ladies

Kraft Dinner

Poutine

Montreal Smoked Meat

Back Bacon

Ketchup Chips

Tiger Tail Ice Cream

Ceaser

Rye And Ginger

Tragically Hip

Finger Eleven

Max Webster

Triumph

Trews

Hockey Night In Canada

Don Cherry + Ron McLean

Gordie Howe

Bobby Orr

Colin James

Sheepdogs

Fergie Jenkins

Bret Hart

Donovan Bailey

GSP

Steve Nash

Eugenie Bouchard

Clara Hughes

Mike Weir

Trooper

Snowbirds

The 2-4

The twenty-sixer

The Mickey

Bagged Milk

Tea Party

Monster Truck

Chesterfield

Touque

Washroom

Freezie

Gitch

Double Double

Tim Hortons

Jeff Healey

Canada Geese

Beaver

Mr.Dressup

Romper Room

Snow Days

Beer that doesn’t taste like water

Road hockey with your friends

The Zipper

Insulin

Canadian Armed Forces

In Flanders Fields

Colour Money

Healthcare

Chris Hetfield

Zed

Saying Sorry

Eh!