150 Reasons Why Canada Rocks
Did Craig miss any big ones?
Craig Ross hosts a six-hour Rock 95 Special: “150 Reasons Why Canada Rocks” today. We have collected all 150 reasons in one convenient location! Did Craig miss any? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
- Hockey
- Wayne Gretzky
- Henderson Has Scored For Canada
- Tom Cochrane
- Stomping Tom Conners
- Lacrosse
- Basketball
- CFL
- Back to Back World Series
- Jock Cup
- Nickelback
- Loverboy
- Calgary Stampede
- Big Sugar
- Maple Syrup
- Coffee Crisp
- Crispy Crunch
- Caramilk
- Aero
- Peanut Butter
- Nanaimo Bars
- Butter Tarts
- April Wine
- Sloan
- Paper
- Kerosine
- Telephone
- Guess Who
- Bachman Turner Overdive
- Readers Digest
- Paint Rollers
- Garbage Bags
- The Pacemaker
- Terry Fox
- The Band
- Blue Rodeo
- Buckleys Cough Syrup
- 5 Pin Bowling
- Bowling For Dollars
- The Electric Lightbulb
- Whoopie Cushion
- The Pursuit Of Happiness
- Our Lady Peace
- Bob And Doug McKenzie
- SCTV
- Jim Carey
- Mike Myers
- Howie Mandel
- Leslie Neilson
- Dan Akroyd
- Martin Short
- Eugene Levy
- John Candy
- Trailer Park Boys
- Rush
- Superman
- Winnie The Pooh
- Wolverine
- Deadpool
- The Cross Dressing Luberjack
- Steppenwolf
- Christopher Plummer
- The Sutherlands
- William Shatner
- Michael J Fox
- Rachael McAdams
- Seth Rogan
- Ryan Reynolds
- Ryan Gosling
- Strange Brew
- Meatballs
- Porky’s
- Bryan Adams
- Neil Young
- CN Tower
- Niagara Falls
- Canada’s Wonderland
- Whistler
- Canadian Rockies
- Old Quebec
- Sam Roberts
- David Wilcox
- Ice Wine
- Trivia Pursuit
- The Snowmobile
- The Snowblower
- IMAX
- The Wonderbra
- Barenaked Ladies
- Kraft Dinner
- Poutine
- Montreal Smoked Meat
- Back Bacon
- Ketchup Chips
- Tiger Tail Ice Cream
- Ceaser
- Rye And Ginger
- Tragically Hip
- Finger Eleven
- Max Webster
- Triumph
- Trews
- Hockey Night In Canada
- Don Cherry + Ron McLean
- Gordie Howe
- Bobby Orr
- Colin James
- Sheepdogs
- Fergie Jenkins
- Bret Hart
- Donovan Bailey
- GSP
- Steve Nash
- Eugenie Bouchard
- Clara Hughes
- Mike Weir
- Trooper
- Snowbirds
- The 2-4
- The twenty-sixer
- The Mickey
- Bagged Milk
- Tea Party
- Monster Truck
- Chesterfield
- Touque
- Washroom
- Freezie
- Gitch
- Double Double
- Tim Hortons
- Jeff Healey
- Canada Geese
- Beaver
- Mr.Dressup
- Romper Room
- Snow Days
- Beer that doesn’t taste like water
- Road hockey with your friends
- The Zipper
- Insulin
- Canadian Armed Forces
- In Flanders Fields
- Colour Money
- Healthcare
- Chris Hetfield
- Zed
- Saying Sorry
- Eh!
- You