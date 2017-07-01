Listen Live

150 Reasons Why Canada Rocks

Did Craig miss any big ones?

By Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show

Craig Ross hosts a six-hour Rock 95 Special: “150 Reasons Why Canada Rocks” today. We have collected all 150 reasons in one convenient location! Did Craig miss any? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.

  • Hockey
  • Wayne Gretzky

  • Henderson Has Scored For Canada
  • Tom Cochrane
  • Stomping Tom Conners
  • Lacrosse
  • Basketball
  • CFL
  • Back to Back World Series
  • Jock Cup
  • Nickelback

  • Loverboy
  • Calgary Stampede
  • Big Sugar
  • Maple Syrup
  • Coffee Crisp

  • Crispy Crunch
  • Caramilk
  • Aero
  • Peanut Butter
  • Nanaimo Bars
  • Butter Tarts
  • April Wine

  • Sloan
  • Paper
  • Kerosine
  • Telephone
  • Guess Who
  • Bachman Turner Overdive

  • Readers Digest
  • Paint Rollers
  • Garbage Bags
  • The Pacemaker
  • Terry Fox
  • The Band
  • Blue Rodeo
  • Buckleys Cough Syrup
  • 5 Pin Bowling
  • Bowling For Dollars

  • The Electric Lightbulb
  • Whoopie Cushion
  • The Pursuit Of Happiness
  • Our Lady Peace
  • Bob And Doug McKenzie

  • SCTV
  • Jim Carey
  • Mike Myers
  • Howie Mandel
  • Leslie Neilson
  • Dan Akroyd
  • Martin Short
  • Eugene Levy
  • John Candy
  • Trailer Park Boys
  • Rush

  • Superman
  • Winnie The Pooh
  • Wolverine
  • Deadpool
  • The Cross Dressing Luberjack
  • Steppenwolf
  • Christopher Plummer
  • The Sutherlands

  • William Shatner
  • Michael J Fox
  • Rachael McAdams
  • Seth Rogan
  • Ryan Reynolds
  • Ryan Gosling
  • Strange Brew
  • Meatballs
  • Porky’s
  • Bryan Adams

  • Neil Young
  • CN Tower
  • Niagara Falls
  • Canada’s Wonderland
  • Whistler
  • Canadian Rockies
  • Old Quebec

  • Sam Roberts
  • David Wilcox
  • Ice Wine
  • Trivia Pursuit
  • The Snowmobile
  • The Snowblower
  • IMAX
  • The Wonderbra
  • Barenaked Ladies
  • Kraft Dinner

  • Poutine
  • Montreal Smoked Meat
  • Back Bacon
  • Ketchup Chips
  • Tiger Tail Ice Cream
  • Ceaser
  • Rye And Ginger
  • Tragically Hip
  • Finger Eleven
  • Max Webster
  • Triumph
  • Trews
  • Hockey Night In Canada
  • Don Cherry + Ron McLean

  • Gordie Howe
  • Bobby Orr
  • Colin James
  • Sheepdogs
  • Fergie Jenkins
  • Bret Hart
  • Donovan Bailey
  • GSP
  • Steve Nash
  • Eugenie Bouchard
  • Clara Hughes
  • Mike Weir
  • Trooper

  • Snowbirds
  • The 2-4
  • The twenty-sixer
  • The Mickey
  • Bagged Milk
  • Tea Party
  • Monster Truck
  • Chesterfield
  • Touque
  • Washroom
  • Freezie
  • Gitch
  • Double Double
  • Tim Hortons

  • Jeff Healey
  • Canada Geese
  • Beaver
  • Mr.Dressup
  • Romper Room
  • Snow Days
  • Beer that doesn’t taste like water
  • Road hockey with your friends
  • The Zipper
  • Insulin
  • Canadian Armed Forces
  • In Flanders Fields
  • Colour Money

  • Healthcare
  • Chris Hetfield
  • Zed
  • Saying Sorry
  • Eh!

  • You

