12 really weird ice cream flavours!

How many of these flavours would you try?

July is National Ice Cream month. There some excellent local options for getting a tasty frozen treat, but if you’re looking for something a bit stranger, we have scoured the world to find twelve odd ice cream flavours.

Sweet Corn Ice Cream (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Beet & Goat Cheese Ice Cream (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Pineapple Cilantro Serrano Chili Sorbet (Dallas, Texas, U.S.)

Lobster Ice Cream (Maine, U.S.)

Sweet Potato & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Tumeric and Black Pepper Ice Cream (Vancouver, BC) 

Avocado Ice Cream with Burnt Caramel, Citrus Cream and Fried Corn (London, U.K.)

Wasabi Ice Cream with Horseradish (Japan)

Vanilla Ice Cream with Curry Sauce

Tomato Ice Cream

Activated Charcoal Ice Cream (Toronto, ON)

Bourbon Banana Bacon Ice Cream (Sudbury, ON)

CC image courtesy of Paul Stocker via Flickr

