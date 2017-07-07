12 really weird ice cream flavours!
How many of these flavours would you try?
July is National Ice Cream month. There some excellent local options for getting a tasty frozen treat, but if you’re looking for something a bit stranger, we have scoured the world to find twelve odd ice cream flavours.
Sweet Corn Ice Cream (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
What’s the 4th of July without ice cream? Especially if it’s sweet corn ice cream with a salted caramel swirl 🙂 I… https://t.co/IWyhisewpT pic.twitter.com/4W5LcAzWNT
— On_Ts_Table (@On_Ts_Table) July 3, 2017
Beet & Goat Cheese Ice Cream (Massachusetts, U.S.)
This is beet & goat cheese ice cream. Seriously. Read about this and other veggie ice creams tomorrow. @GOSunChron pic.twitter.com/Fvlju2RJ4a
— Sun Chronicle Editor (@SunChronEditor) August 16, 2016
Pineapple Cilantro Serrano Chili Sorbet (Dallas, Texas, U.S.)
Anyone else feel the need for some spicy goodness? Pineapple cilantro Serrano chili sorbet 😋 #DallasFoodTrucks! pic.twitter.com/vPPb93urCA
— Szu-Moy (@MotoRaceQueen) June 20, 2015
Lobster Ice Cream (Maine, U.S.)
This Ice Cream Is Filled with Chunks of Lobster and Tastes Like Butter https://t.co/J5SP8e5zog pic.twitter.com/5aMCVMgSLd
— Kevin Green (@xtacy8one) July 1, 2017
Sweet Potato & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Cool off w/ our Sweet Potato 🍠 & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream 🍦 featuring black pepper! https://t.co/1CnRAFJ9W6 #CreativeIceCreamFlavorsDay pic.twitter.com/UMwNLmY1IA
— Bruce’s Yams (@brucesyams) July 1, 2017
Tumeric and Black Pepper Ice Cream (Vancouver, BC)
Want your #Turmeric fix? There’s also Turmeric and Black Pepper ice cream at @Virtuous_Pie Delish! https://t.co/5EthlXfcRm @bcliving pic.twitter.com/GgtbNszhya
— Kristina Matisic (@KristinaMatisic) April 26, 2017
Avocado Ice Cream with Burnt Caramel, Citrus Cream and Fried Corn (London, U.K.)
Avocado ice cream and burnt caramel with citrus cream and fried corn pic.twitter.com/z6oHgJqRNp
— Yung Jefe Planeó (@D_Deji28) July 5, 2017
Wasabi Ice Cream with Horseradish (Japan)
Only in Japan! Wasabi ice cream!(ice cream with Japanese horseradish topping)😱 pic.twitter.com/DjzL6aqMBw
— Kyoko (@kyokobaby) August 11, 2016
Vanilla Ice Cream with Curry Sauce
Tonight I put something in my mouth that has changed my life; Vanilla Ice Cream with Katsu Curry Sauce. Omg it was amazing. pic.twitter.com/gkj20AwQQK
— Sean Donnelly (@sean_donnelly31) July 6, 2017
Tomato Ice Cream
I made this #FannyCradock Tomato Ice Cream from the 1970s, it tasted great! https://t.co/3xQRJMwxyu #ScotFood Love a Savoury Ice-Cream! pic.twitter.com/3MtWfv18p0
— Keep Calm & Fanny On (@KeepCalmFannyOn) July 3, 2017
Activated Charcoal Ice Cream (Toronto, ON)
Caved and finally gave into the activated charcoal ice cream fad… 🙄🍦 https://t.co/obmugdgbkF pic.twitter.com/bZoj4Js0yF
— Winston Sih (@WinstonSih) July 7, 2017
Bourbon Banana Bacon Ice Cream (Sudbury, ON)
Bourbon/banana/bacon ice cream with candied bacon and maple fudge crumble!
Recipe over at… https://t.co/wkSs7WIS5R #Sudbury #local pic.twitter.com/QwOpA3x1Ib
— Christopher Mask (@C_Mask1) June 16, 2017
CC image courtesy of Paul Stocker via Flickr