12 really weird ice cream flavours!

July is National Ice Cream month. There some excellent local options for getting a tasty frozen treat, but if you’re looking for something a bit stranger, we have scoured the world to find twelve odd ice cream flavours.

Sweet Corn Ice Cream (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

What’s the 4th of July without ice cream? Especially if it’s sweet corn ice cream with a salted caramel swirl 🙂 I… https://t.co/IWyhisewpT pic.twitter.com/4W5LcAzWNT — On_Ts_Table (@On_Ts_Table) July 3, 2017

Beet & Goat Cheese Ice Cream (Massachusetts, U.S.)

This is beet & goat cheese ice cream. Seriously. Read about this and other veggie ice creams tomorrow. @GOSunChron pic.twitter.com/Fvlju2RJ4a — Sun Chronicle Editor (@SunChronEditor) August 16, 2016

Pineapple Cilantro Serrano Chili Sorbet (Dallas, Texas, U.S.)

Anyone else feel the need for some spicy goodness? Pineapple cilantro Serrano chili sorbet 😋 #DallasFoodTrucks! pic.twitter.com/vPPb93urCA — Szu-Moy (@MotoRaceQueen) June 20, 2015

Lobster Ice Cream (Maine, U.S.)

This Ice Cream Is Filled with Chunks of Lobster and Tastes Like Butter https://t.co/J5SP8e5zog pic.twitter.com/5aMCVMgSLd — Kevin Green (@xtacy8one) July 1, 2017

Sweet Potato & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Cool off w/ our Sweet Potato 🍠 & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream 🍦 featuring black pepper! https://t.co/1CnRAFJ9W6 #CreativeIceCreamFlavorsDay pic.twitter.com/UMwNLmY1IA — Bruce’s Yams (@brucesyams) July 1, 2017

Tumeric and Black Pepper Ice Cream (Vancouver, BC)

Avocado Ice Cream with Burnt Caramel, Citrus Cream and Fried Corn (London, U.K.)

Avocado ice cream and burnt caramel with citrus cream and fried corn pic.twitter.com/z6oHgJqRNp — Yung Jefe Planeó (@D_Deji28) July 5, 2017

Wasabi Ice Cream with Horseradish (Japan)

Only in Japan! Wasabi ice cream!(ice cream with Japanese horseradish topping)😱 pic.twitter.com/DjzL6aqMBw — Kyoko (@kyokobaby) August 11, 2016

Vanilla Ice Cream with Curry Sauce

Tonight I put something in my mouth that has changed my life; Vanilla Ice Cream with Katsu Curry Sauce. Omg it was amazing. pic.twitter.com/gkj20AwQQK — Sean Donnelly (@sean_donnelly31) July 6, 2017

Tomato Ice Cream

I made this #FannyCradock Tomato Ice Cream from the 1970s, it tasted great! https://t.co/3xQRJMwxyu #ScotFood Love a Savoury Ice-Cream! pic.twitter.com/3MtWfv18p0 — Keep Calm & Fanny On (@KeepCalmFannyOn) July 3, 2017

Activated Charcoal Ice Cream (Toronto, ON)

Caved and finally gave into the activated charcoal ice cream fad… 🙄🍦 https://t.co/obmugdgbkF pic.twitter.com/bZoj4Js0yF — Winston Sih (@WinstonSih) July 7, 2017

Bourbon Banana Bacon Ice Cream (Sudbury, ON)

CC image courtesy of Paul Stocker via Flickr