12 International Borders from around the world that don’t have Walls.

As U.S. President Donald Trump gets his ducks in a row and starts to plan his $22 billion wall between the U.S. and Mexico border, I thought it would be fun to look at some other international borders from around the world.

1. US-Canada Border also holds the record as the world’s longest international border.

2. A wooden pathway marks the infamous border between Germany and Poland.

3. Statue of Jesus Christ is the dividing point between Argentina and Chile.

4. Mount Roraima forms a threeway border between Venezuela, Brazil, and Guyana.

5. The border between India and Pakistan two countries that have been at war for a long time and can’t stand each other.

6. Zipline connecting the border between Spain and Portugal.

7. The border between Belgium and the Netherlands border runs directly through a pub.

8. This stone monument marks the point where Finland, Norway, and Sweden come together.

9. The border between Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary you can actually have Lunch.

10. There is only one spot where this happens and its the border between Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

11. The borders of Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay meet at a river’s fork

12. Border between Macau and China, they had to Iinstall a pit stop to allow drivers to switch lanes, because Chinese people drive on the right side of the road while the residents of Macau drive on the left.

12. Border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.