11-Year-Old Girl Accuses Her Teacher Of War Crimes

Mason Cross is an author from Glasgow, Scotland. Cross shared something his daughter, Ava, had submitted at school on twitter yesterday, and had the internet in fits of laughter. When asked what things her teacher could do better, Mr Cross’ daughter had this suggestion: “Not use collective punishment as it is not fair on the many people who did nothing and under the 1949 Genva Conventions it is a war crime.”

My daughter actually submitted this feedback at school. Not sure if I should ground her or buy her ice cream… pic.twitter.com/4v8Gjb9riv — Mason Cross (@MasonCrossBooks) May 25, 2017

Amazing! A couple of people were skeptical, claiming that Cross had made it up. His response? “Dude, if I’d made it up I would have got her to fix the spelling of ‘Geneva’.” Burn!

In case you were wondering – yes, she did get the ice cream.

The people have spoken. pic.twitter.com/lW2n3sd7Nq — Mason Cross (@MasonCrossBooks) May 25, 2017

Courtesy of Mason Cross via Twitter