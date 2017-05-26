Listen Live

11-Year-Old Girl Accuses Her Teacher Of War Crimes

Ava Cross Claims Collective Punishment Violates The Geneva Convention

By Funny

Mason Cross is an author from Glasgow, Scotland. Cross shared something his daughter, Ava, had submitted at school on twitter yesterday, and had the internet in fits of laughter. When asked what things her teacher could do better, Mr Cross’ daughter had this suggestion: “Not use collective punishment as it is not fair on the many people who did nothing and under the 1949 Genva Conventions it is a war crime.

Amazing! A couple of people were skeptical, claiming that Cross had made it up. His response? “Dude, if I’d made it up I would have got her to fix the spelling of ‘Geneva’.” Burn!

In case you were wondering – yes, she did get the ice cream.

Courtesy of Mason Cross via Twitter

Related posts

WATCH: ‘Price is Right’ Contestant Loses it After Breaking Plinko Record

This Invention Will Ensure You Have Ice Cold Beer Wherever you Go This Summer

PHOTOBOMB: Love is in the Air

Toronto Zoo Staff Strike Signs Are Hilarious

VIDEO: Guy Tried To Back Flip At His Graduation… And FAILED

Ellen DeGeneres Returning to Stand-Up After 15 Years

WATCH: Deadpool Interrupts Honest Trailer for ‘Logan’

Dude With ‘Sinister Hangover’ Convinces Dominoes to Deliver Him Pizza in Bed

“Charlie Bit My Finger” Video Is 10 Years Old