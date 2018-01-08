11 Comfort Foods Your Friends And Family Will Go Crazy For This Winter

Canadian winter days offer a unique challenge – inside, outside, boots on, boots off. You can quickly become cold, damp and as a result cranky…or maybe that’s just me. There is absolute nothing better than coming home to a warm, comforting meal. Here are a few delicious, but easy(!), recipes that will warm you up on even the chilliest of days.

Baked Spaghetti Pie

Kicking it off with a real classic dish! Spaghetti is always a crowd pleaser, but here’s the added bonus of Spaghetti Pie: You can make a few of them ahead of time, freeze and then just warm up when you’re looking for a real “stick to your ribs” kind of dinner. Click here for a full, step-by-step recipe

Bacon Wrapped Mini-Meatloaf

I mean – of COURSE this is delicious. There’s nothing else to say…just make it. You won’t be sorry.

French Onion Soup Casserole

Who doesn’t love French Onion Soup? Oniony, cheesy goodness. This recipe is easier than making individual soups, but none of the deliciousness is lost. Sounds like a win to me!

Slow Cooker Lasagna

Lasagna may well be the ultimate comfort food, but let’s be honest preparing it can be a pain in the butt. Take a little of the work (and a lot of the mess) out of the equation by prepping it in your slow cooker.

Bacon Mac & Cheese

One rule we live by around here is that bacon makes everything better. This science is multiplied exponentially when you’re adding bacon to Macaroni & Cheese. Cheesy, gooey, noodley deliciousness…plus bacon! To be honest, if you’ve been making mac & cheese without bacon, you’ve been doing it wrong.

Chicken Noodle Soup

A classic, for sure. Chicken Noodle Soup is old school and has earned a spot on this list through years and years of well-earned reputation. Nothing warms you from the inside out quite like Chicken Noodle Soup does. There are lots of different ways to make it, but whatever your preference it’s guaranteed people will be going back for seconds.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

Full disclosure – this recipe is not low cal. It is not gluten free. It is not vegan. But it IS delicious and guaranteed to work you up on a cold day.

Tex Mex Stuffed Peppers

You can take your plain old peppers, and stuff ’em! See what I did there? Haha. Stuffed peppers get a bad rap sometimes. It’s easy to make them wrong, and then you just end up with bland filling inside a mushy, overcooked pepper. Don’t do that. WithbBlack beans, corn, cheese and tex mex seasoning, these Peppers are anything but bland. They’ll fill you up and soothe your soul!

One-Pot Pasta

Delicious, comforting pasta and you only dirty one dish. Honestly, this recipe will change your life. The only downside is there won’t be any leftovers because people will be coming back for more over and over again.

Cream of Potato & Leek Soup

This soup is easy to make (especially if you choose to do it in your slow cooker) and always a crowd pleaser. Serve with some sourdough bread for dipping and you’ll have a table full of happy eaters.

Chicken Pot-Pie

This is another classic, but there was just no way we could write this list without including chicken pot pie. There are a lot of different options here. Mini pies, a casserole, heck even topped with cheddar biscuits. No matter which route you take, all roads lead to deliciousness.

