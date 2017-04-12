10-Year-Old Wins Denmark’s Got Talent By Shredding Led Zeppelin

Johanne Astrid is an absolute beast!

At the age of ten, she has accomplished much more than most adults. We all have dreams, but usually reality gets in the way or you’re simply too scared to go after the things you want. It’s normal to fear rejection, but that was absolutely not the case for Johanne. This little ball of sunshine knew she was something special and had no fear of proving herself. Check out a compilation of Johanne’s badass beats below!

I don’t know about you, but I definitely wasn’t this cool when I was 10.