10 Facts You May Not Know about Chuck Norris

in honour of his 77th birthday

By 5 Things, Celebrity Gossip, Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

Chuck Norris was bitten by a cobra and after five days of excruciating pain… the cobra died.

Chuck Norris is currently suing NBC, claiming Law and Order are trademarked names for his left and right legs.

Chuck Norris will never have a heart attack. His heart isn’t nearly foolish enough to attack him.

Chuck Norris’s calendar goes straight from March 31st to April 2. No one fools Chuck Norris.

When Chuck Norris works out he doesn’t get stronger, the machine does.

Chuck Norris wears sunglasses so that his eyes won’t hurt the sun.

Chuck Norris doesn’t breathe air. He holds air hostage.

If Chuck Norris was a Spartan in the movie 300, the movie would be called 1.

When Chuck Norris turned 18, his parents moved out.

Chuck Norris does not sleep; he waits.

