10 Best Poutines From Across Canada

A couple of weeks ago I wrote about the coolest desserts I had seen during my coast-to-coast trip. Naturally, I felt the need to follow it up with an article about Canada’s favourite dish, poutine. Here are some of the country’s best mixes of fries, cheese curds, and gravy. Careful not to drool!

Whistle Stop Café in Peterborough, Ontario

Whistle Stop Café has incredible poutine, but even better is the fact that they serve over 100 variations of the dish! Dine on the Honey Mustard Rib Poutine, the Greek Poutine, or the Chinese Pot Sticker Poutine… just to name a couple!

Joe Beeverz Bar & Grill in Brandon, Manitoba

This Canadian-themed bar serves some exciting kinds of poutine. You can order the “Christmas” (a poutine topped with ham, gravy, and cranberries), the “Andrews Field” (a poutine decked with toppings and wrapped around a foot-long hot dog), or the “Blackened Steak and Parmesan Poutine” (exactly what it sounds!). Fun fact; they once made the world’s largest poutine!

Big T’s BBQ in Calgary, Alberta

The secret is in the gravy at Big T’s, as it is made from drippings from the smoker and filled with Southern-style pulled pork. Is your mouth watering yet?

Ches’s Famous Fish and Chips in St. John’s, Newfoundland

Described as “magical” by customers, these fish and chips are made with prime ingredients, and comes in huge portions!

Kenzingtons Burger Bar in Barrie, Ontario

This is my hometown favourite! This restaurant and bar serves not only incredible poutine but also Gar-Par Fries, which is a mix of garlic fries, parmesan curds, and rosemary mayo. So delicious.

The Banquise in Montreal, Quebec

This poutine joint is well renowned online for their incredible poutine and variety of options. Most of all, night owls love that it is open all 24 hours! You can satisfy that craving whenever you want.

Le Gras Dur in Montreal, Quebec

If you’re looking to put a little class in your poutine, then this is the place to go! With gravy made from veal, beer, and bacon, and the fries topped with stuffed sausages, chicken schnitzel, swiss cheese, and braised cabbage, you can’t get much fancier (or tastier!).

Willy’s Poutine in Halifax, Nova Scotia

This was by far my FAVOURITE poutine on my trip, if not all time. It was a local that brought me here, explaining it is everyone’s favourite place to go after a night at the bar. It’s not hard to understand why, with massive portions, delicious mushroom gravy, and a cheese curd in every bite.

Fritz European Fry House in Vancouver, British Columbia

This was my second favourite poutine on my trip! This little poutine shop is open late (4am on weekends!), and is so incredibly tasty. The best part is the many sauces they sell, as I was dipping my fries into them with every bite.

Au Pied de Cochon in Montreal, Quebec

Another high-end style poutine, this one is made with fries fried in duck fat, cheese curds topped with foie gras, and two kinds of gravy (one of which is beef, and the other is a mixture of eggs and melted foie gras). How incredible does that sound?

Hungry yet? Tell us below where your favourite poutine is!

Cover image courtesy of Willy’s Poutine