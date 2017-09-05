10 Best Billy Madison Moments

“Back to school…back to school…to prove to Dad that I am not a fool“. Back in 1995, a little movie called Billy Madison was released. The film launched Adam Sandler into stardom and giving us back to school quotes for the rest of time.

In honour of kids heading back to the classroom today, here is a list of the 10 best moments from Billy Madison (although, lets be serious the list should just be the entire movie)

“Stop looking at me, swan”

So stupid….so funny. Try to tell me you haven’t done this in the bath tub, I’ll never believe you.

The Back-To-School Song

Sung by literally every kid on the first day of school between 1996 and 2003

“You ain’t cool unless you pee your pants!”

If peeing your pants is cool, consider me Miles Davis

“Stay here…stay as long as you can!

How every adult feels when kids tell us they can’t wait to grow up.

“I hate cursive and I hate all of you!”

Every kid is going to have this problem, because they don’t teach cursive in school anymore

Billy Plays Dodgeball

“OK, a simple wrong would have done just fine”

I award you no points, and may god have mercy on your soul

“That is correct”

Chris Farley is still the greatest

Billy’s Musical

Billy Wins The Academic Decathalon

As always, Steve Buscemi saves the day