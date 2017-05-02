Listen Live

10 Bands You’ve Seen Facebook Trend Could Pose Security Risk

The popular post has users reveal which concert they did NOT attend from a list

The latest post that’s gone viral on Facebook has users posting nine bands they’ve seen live and one they haven’t. They then ask their friends to guess which band they have not seen.

Experts are saying that revealing this type of information may leave you vulnerable to hackers who could use it to access your accounts. One of the more popular security questions is the first concert you attended.

If you’ve already taken part in the ’10 concerts’ trend they advise you to delete your post and when choosing security questions don’t pick ones as popular as ‘mother’s maiden name’ or ‘first concert’.

